“Bad artists borrow. Good artists steal.” - Oscar Wilde

Melissa Brodsky is one of my favorite writers.

Her Substack, The Lioness Writes, is indispensable reading. To widen her reach, I have republished her recent piece below in toto. Please consider subscribing to her directly.

Every few generations, the world finds a reason to feed Jewish communities into the fire. A plague, a crusade, a war, a peace table nobody’s willing to sit at. The excuse changes. The choice never does.

In 63 BCE, Pompey’s conquest of Jerusalem killed 12,000 Jews and scattered the survivors across the Roman empire. That’s the opening chapter, not an isolated one. In 1096, Crusaders slaughtered thousands of Jews in the Rhineland before they’d even reached the enemy they claimed to be fighting. Practice, basically. The violence that followed over the next few centuries was so relentless that modern DNA analysis shows the entire Ashkenazi Jewish population got crushed down to roughly 350 surviving founders. Three hundred fifty. That’s how close the world came to finishing what it kept starting.

By 1290, England didn’t need a mob. King Edward I banished all 16,000 Jews in the country by royal decree and kept their property. Clean and legal.

During the Black Death, Europe needed someone to blame for a disease it didn’t understand, so it picked the same people it always picks. Over 900 were burned alive in Strasbourg alone. Nobody needed proof. They just needed a target.

Spain took that same impulse and built an institution out of it. Starting in the 1480s, the Spanish Inquisition tortured and executed thousands of Jews who had converted to Christianity, on suspicion that the conversion wasn’t sincere. Then in 1492 came the Alhambra Decree: up to 200,000 Jews forced out of the only home many of their families had ever known, with countless deaths along the way. Spain didn’t just want Jews gone. It wanted to punish the ones who’d tried to stay by becoming someone else.

A century and a half later, Cossack uprisings tore through Ukraine and Poland. Between 1648 and 1657, the Khmelnytsky massacres killed somewhere between 15,000 and 100,000 Jews, wiping entire communities off the map. Historians still argue about where it ranks, but many call it the worst massacre of Jews before the twentieth century.

The next round didn’t come with torches. It came with paperwork. In 1894, France convicted Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish army officer, of treason on fabricated evidence, because it was easier to believe a Jew did it than to admit the real traitor was a gentile officer protected by the military’s own leadership. The country split over it for more than a decade. Watching it unfold helped convince Theodor Herzl that Jews would never be safe as a minority, no matter how assimilated, no matter how loyal, no matter how French they tried to be.

In 1903, a rumor that Jews had murdered a Christian child for ritual purposes sparked the Kishinev pogrom in the Russian Empire. Around 49 people were killed. The rumor was false. The bodies weren’t. It became an international scandal and pushed another wave of Jews toward the exits, toward America, toward anywhere that wasn’t there.

Then came a decision that changed the trajectory of Jews forever. In 1941, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem sat across from Hitler in Berlin and asked him to finish the job in the Arab world too. That same year, British officials were turning refugee ships back toward the continent that was murdering their passengers, because keeping Arab leadership calm mattered more than keeping Jews alive. A government had the power to save people and used it to send them back instead.

That decision didn’t end with the war. It became the blueprint. When Israel was founded in 1948, close to a million Jews were forced out of homes their families had lived in for a thousand years, across a dozen countries, in the span of a few years. Baghdad. Tripoli. Cairo. The Farhud killed roughly 180 Jews in Baghdad in 1941. The Tripolitania pogroms killed more than 140 in Libya in 1945. Nobody called it ethnic cleansing at the time. They called it politics.

The world kept obliging. After 1967, Arab states formalized their refusal to even acknowledge Israel’s right to exist. After 1973, they wouldn’t sit in the same room as Israeli negotiators, so terms got carried by plane, back and forth, for weeks, because direct contact with Jews at a table was apparently too much to ask. Nobody in power called that out for what it was. They called it diplomacy and kept the seats separated.

Every time the world had a choice between confronting the people making threats and handing over the people with no leverage, it picked the second option. Across two thousand years, across a dozen governments and religions and excuses, the choice barely changed. People kept choosing the easy sacrifice over the hard fight, generation after generation, and calling it stability.

This isn’t ancient history that stopped mattering. This bad habit never disappeared.

It just stopped needing torches.

Melissa’s biggest fan,

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