Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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FreedomFighter
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Melissa, thanks for the timeline. Herzl, may he rest in peace, was right that assimilation does not work. In the US, purported descendants of slavery complain that they deserve reparations. If they warrant this, imagine what is due to Jews worldwide for the centuries of punishment and death we have suffered. We are urged to "Never Forget", but just as important, we should be "Never Defenseless."

We have survived it all and will continue to survive as long as we remember our history. The only thing different today is that thanks in part to Herzl, we have a homeland, a gift from G-d.

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