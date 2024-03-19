EPISODE from May 2023: Renminbi v USD
In light of recent press howling about China and the US, this thoughtful discussion about the rational drivers of China's policies may prove useful.
China wants the world to accept the renminbi as a reserve currency. What are their reasons for suggesting an alternative to the US Dollar? Was Bretton Woods a mistake? Is Purchasing Power Parity a reasonable way to value a currency? Money is international but a currency is national; how many people care about that distinction? Has anyone ever gotten a d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.