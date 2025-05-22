ENOUGH with Democrats' Jew Hatred
UpChuck Schumer, the Jew Hating terrorists Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar and every Jew Hating Democrat ARE DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE KILLING OUTSIDE THE HOLOCAUST MUSEUM
Say their names: Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. An American-born “Free Fakestine” terrorist murdered them at 9pm in the middle of Washington, DC.
The two Israeli Embassy staffers who were gunned down by a pro-Pa…
