Enough of this nonsense that Hamas and the people of Gaza are two separate things
Israeli girl's DNA found in a "regular Palestinian" home; Kamala Harris gives aid and comfort to our enemies; once more in history Jews are alone in a fight for survival.
Day 172. Can we quit the fiction that the Gazan people are filled with love for their Israeli neighbors and only the mean baddies from Hamas central casting are making them pretend to hate Jews? Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) held elections 14 years ago or so and cancelled them because 60% of the people voted for Hamas over Fatah. Pure Jew Hating e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.