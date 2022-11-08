Emily Burns and Christopher Messina on Wuhan Amnesty
#AccountabilityNOTAmnesty
I am delighted that Emily Burns of Relamination joined me in the Messy Times studios to discuss Professor Emily Oster of Brown University’s appalling suggestion that we all just grant the Left “Amnesty” for the horrid damage they did.
