Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
2h

Aside from Substack (more later), I do not indulge in the wasteland known as social media. The owner/creators are predominantly very wealthy leftists. I think that there is more on the negative side, such as volumes of anti-Semitism, than there is on the positive side. I believe Elon had motives other than free speech when he bought Twitter, like turn it into something bigger and different than Amazon. At any rate, I prefer not to spill my guts or personal info on the internet so that it can be hoisted by globalists who want to profit from it. That X stinks of pig pen is no surprise because it is ultra-left, which is haven for Jew hate. Besides, as a Conservative, I will not play on a leftist ball field or battleground.

Now, as for Substack, please pay attention management, I thought Substack was a place for serious writers, artists, musicians, et al to display their serious endeavors. I don't know if it is due "algorithms", whatever that is, or the intention (or inattention) of management, but there is way too much anti-Semistism, anti-Zionism, anti-Jew, anti-Israel hate, vulgarity and outright pig pen patties to befit what Substack is supposed to be. Anti-Semitism is not ordinary hate, but a vicious, lying hate that leads to violence, often on innocent, uninvolved Jews. I believe that you, management, should make a strong effort to discourage and stop this hate. You can be a polished platform, with serious social content. Serious social content and discussion is seriously needed in today's crazy world.

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Yael's avatar
Yael
4h

Agree 👍

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/giacomotognini/2022/11/12/qatars-backing-of-elon-musks-twitter-deal-raises-questions-ahead-of-the-fifa-world-cup/

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