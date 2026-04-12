Elon saved Free Speech by buying Twitter; but today's X is not reflective of that honorable impulse.
Global bot farms spewing Jew Hatred 25 hours a day, 8 days a week is not "Free Speech."
Elon Musk is a busy guy. No matter your opinions about how he invests his money or lives his life, there is no disputing the man has a heaping big full plate. So it is no surprise to me that he finds it hard to exert managerial control over each company he owns. When it comes down to it, his major preoccupation is turning humanity into a Space-Faring species, so anything else aside from that mission likely gets less attention.
Back during Twitter B.E. (Before Elon), I was thrown off the platform for citing CDC and Italian Institute of Health statistics about the Wuhan Fakedemic which - of course - the Idiot Woke Censors deemed to be “spreading medical misinformation.”
X was OK for a while, but as it became more and more a cesspool of Jew Hatred, I decided it was not worth my mental health to remain on the platform, so I closed my account earlier this year. For whatever reason - likely to find a way to pay for the loans he took to buy the platform - he has not stymied the appalling amounts of Jew Hatred which now seems to consume X.
Last week, the Electronic Frontier Foundation announced that they, too, would be leaving X. The citation on Slashdot explained why:
EFF Is Leaving X (eff.org)181
Posted by BeauHD on Thursday April 09, 2026 @02:00PM from the logging-off dept.
After nearly 20 years on the platform, The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) says it is leaving X. “This isn’t a decision we made lightly, but it might be overdue,” the digital rights group said. “The math hasn’t worked out for a while now.” From the report: We posted to Twitter (now known as X) five to ten times a day in 2018. Those tweets garnered somewhere between 50 and 100 million impressions per month. By 2024, our 2,500 X posts generated around 2 million impressions each month. Last year, our 1,500 posts earned roughly 13 million impressions for the entire year. To put it bluntly, an X post today receives less than 3% of the views a single tweet delivered seven years ago. [...]
When you go online, your rights should go with you. X is no longer where the fight is happening. The platform Musk took over was imperfect but impactful. What exists today is something else: diminished, and increasingly de minimis.
EFF takes on big fights, and we win. We do that by putting our time, skills, and our members’ support where they will effect the most change. Right now, that means Bluesky, Mastodon, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and eff.org. We hope you follow us there and keep supporting the work we do. Our work protecting digital rights is needed more than ever before, and we’re here to help you take back control.
While I left X for qualitative reasons - too much unchecked or even countered Jew Hatred and other forms of sheer ignorance - the EFF interestingly left for quantitative reasons.
The two are interlinked.
If you are unfamiliar with the EFF’s work, you shouldn’t be. I know you’re online, because you’re reading this.
Check them out. The privacy you save may be your own.
Aside from Substack (more later), I do not indulge in the wasteland known as social media. The owner/creators are predominantly very wealthy leftists. I think that there is more on the negative side, such as volumes of anti-Semitism, than there is on the positive side. I believe Elon had motives other than free speech when he bought Twitter, like turn it into something bigger and different than Amazon. At any rate, I prefer not to spill my guts or personal info on the internet so that it can be hoisted by globalists who want to profit from it. That X stinks of pig pen is no surprise because it is ultra-left, which is haven for Jew hate. Besides, as a Conservative, I will not play on a leftist ball field or battleground.
Now, as for Substack, please pay attention management, I thought Substack was a place for serious writers, artists, musicians, et al to display their serious endeavors. I don't know if it is due "algorithms", whatever that is, or the intention (or inattention) of management, but there is way too much anti-Semistism, anti-Zionism, anti-Jew, anti-Israel hate, vulgarity and outright pig pen patties to befit what Substack is supposed to be. Anti-Semitism is not ordinary hate, but a vicious, lying hate that leads to violence, often on innocent, uninvolved Jews. I believe that you, management, should make a strong effort to discourage and stop this hate. You can be a polished platform, with serious social content. Serious social content and discussion is seriously needed in today's crazy world.
Agree 👍
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/giacomotognini/2022/11/12/qatars-backing-of-elon-musks-twitter-deal-raises-questions-ahead-of-the-fifa-world-cup/