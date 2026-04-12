Elon Musk is a busy guy. No matter your opinions about how he invests his money or lives his life, there is no disputing the man has a heaping big full plate. So it is no surprise to me that he finds it hard to exert managerial control over each company he owns. When it comes down to it, his major preoccupation is turning humanity into a Space-Faring species, so anything else aside from that mission likely gets less attention.

Back during Twitter B.E. (Before Elon), I was thrown off the platform for citing CDC and Italian Institute of Health statistics about the Wuhan Fakedemic which - of course - the Idiot Woke Censors deemed to be “spreading medical misinformation.”

X was OK for a while, but as it became more and more a cesspool of Jew Hatred, I decided it was not worth my mental health to remain on the platform, so I closed my account earlier this year. For whatever reason - likely to find a way to pay for the loans he took to buy the platform - he has not stymied the appalling amounts of Jew Hatred which now seems to consume X.

Last week, the Electronic Frontier Foundation announced that they, too, would be leaving X. The citation on Slashdot explained why:

EFF Is Leaving X (eff.org)181 Posted by BeauHD on Thursday April 09, 2026 @02:00PM from the logging-off dept. After nearly 20 years on the platform, The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) says it is leaving X. “This isn’t a decision we made lightly, but it might be overdue,” the digital rights group said. “The math hasn’t worked out for a while now.” From the report: We posted to Twitter (now known as X) five to ten times a day in 2018. Those tweets garnered somewhere between 50 and 100 million impressions per month. By 2024, our 2,500 X posts generated around 2 million impressions each month. Last year, our 1,500 posts earned roughly 13 million impressions for the entire year. To put it bluntly, an X post today receives less than 3% of the views a single tweet delivered seven years ago. [...]



When you go online, your rights should go with you. X is no longer where the fight is happening. The platform Musk took over was imperfect but impactful. What exists today is something else: diminished, and increasingly de minimis.



EFF takes on big fights, and we win. We do that by putting our time, skills, and our members’ support where they will effect the most change. Right now, that means Bluesky, Mastodon, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and eff.org. We hope you follow us there and keep supporting the work we do. Our work protecting digital rights is needed more than ever before, and we’re here to help you take back control.

While I left X for qualitative reasons - too much unchecked or even countered Jew Hatred and other forms of sheer ignorance - the EFF interestingly left for quantitative reasons.

The two are interlinked.

If you are unfamiliar with the EFF’s work, you shouldn’t be. I know you’re online, because you’re reading this.

Check them out. The privacy you save may be your own.

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