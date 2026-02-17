Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

FreedomFighter
3d

Thank you for enlightening us about these hostages. May the Lord shine his light on these brave warriors and return them to Eretz Yisrael.

Good Humor by CK Steefel
3d

Thank you for remembering these 3 heroes. Indeed-- where are they???

