Aside from the appalling rudeness of Robert Reich stealing from Hunter Thompson with his cute “fear and loathing” line, this morning’s stupidity from my favorite Boomer is a polished gem of the Leftist Gibberish Agitprop genre.

The Left has been fomenting and celebrating political violence in this country for a long time, but has been ramping it up ever since the 2016 election. Of course, in the minds of a professional Democrat Boomer like Reich, the fault for that violence is not borne by the people planning, funding and committing the violence. Why, no! Not at all!

See if you can guess who Reich believes is to blame for a California schoolteacher’s bringing a gun to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Below find Reich’s essay with my commentary interspersed.

Cole Allen, California schoolteacher who shot up the White House Correspondents Dinner, seen here in better times.

Sunday thought: Last Night’s Correspondents Dinner Fear and Loathing in Trump’s Washington Robert Reich Apr 26, 2026 Friends, For as long as I can remember, the White House Correspondents dinner was where the Washington press corps and Washington officials basked in each other’s celebrity.

Great - two packs of preening parasites ruining the nation gathered together to tell each other how wonderful they all were.

Last night’s ended abruptly with gunshots, Secret Service officers screaming at attendees to “get down,” Trump and other officials being rapidly ushered out of the ballroom, plates crashing and chairs falling, and general pandemonium. Last night, the celebrities became normal people feeling panic and fear.

Celebrities have never been normal people - they are egomaniacs who love having everyone else tell them how special they supposedly are.

Most of the time, Washington is a stage on which actors take on roles and dress up for assigned parts. I remember wearing an uncomfortable tuxedo to the White House Correspondents Dinner, trying to make pleasant conversation with people who had skewered me that very morning.

Pause. The idea that the Democrat media ever “skewered” Lefty Robert is risible in the extreme. If the Washington Post ever criticized him, it was because he was not asking Congress to steal more money from hardworking taxpayers to waste on bullshit “programs” which funneled billions into corrupt public sector pensions.

The glamor and swish of the event was at such sharp odds with the hard daily slog of my job that the event seemed strangely disembodied, as if everyone had been given a script that they knew was total bullshit.

Given that The Swamp Creatures have been arrogating to themselves huge chunks of micro-control over American lives, We the People have long felt the lash of those bureaucrats’ “public’s work”, I am kind of pleased to hear that the people busy shoving their noses into everyone else’s business found it difficult. That is great news.

Trump has changed much of this. He has brought a grim hostility to the jobs of doing the public’s work and reporting on those who do the public’s work. This was the first White House Correspondents dinner he agreed to attend, and by all accounts he was prepared to give the media pure hell in his remarks.

We are delighted to hear that the Protected Bureaucrats are now finding it as grim as we have found it to be for years. They have spent decades screwing with normal Americans’ lives and have lived in a cossetted, protected bubble while doing so.

If Trump was going to waste time with this pack of stuffed shirts, We the People sure expected him to “give them pure hell,” although “pure hell” in terms of a tongue-lashing bears no relation to the actual pure hell multiple American families have gone through by being victims of violent crime committed by illegal aliens. Democrats during the State of the Union address could not even stand up in respect for fellow Americans who have been raped and murdered because of Biden’s Violence caused by opening the borders.

And then hell erupted in the form of another crazed gunman. As I write this, it appears that one Secret Service agent was injured but none of the luminaries was hurt.

It sure did. Unlike when “hell erupted” when Kathy Giffords was shot at, the Media did not instantly start blaming Democrats for the shooting - which is likely to be proven accurate.

There is a close relationship between Trump and violence — not just the attempts on his life but also the violence he’s unleashed on the world, the violence his ICE and Border Patrol agents have caused inside America, the violence he has incited among his followers.

Does Robert Reich blame rape victims for dressing scantily, too? I wish I could write that this paragraph were “unbelievable,” but it is not. Reich is justifying the evil of this California teacher (guess which way he leans politically) by positing some weird “relationship between Trump and violence,” implying that Trump is to blame for being shot at.

You know who else has a “close relationship with violence,” Robert, you colossal hack? All of humanity. Oh, and the Democrats, who let violent criminals out of jail with no bail required, who call for the death of Jews in the streets and who burned down cities during the St. George Floyd Summer of Wuhan Love.

Reich is long past being ashamed or embarrassed by being a leftwing clown - his bosses the Clintons referred to the Secret Service officers protecting their lives as “pigs”, after all - but this is particularly rich. ICE and Border Patrol agents protecting this nation have not “caused violence inside America.” Leftwing terrorists like Antifa, George Soros, Neville Roy Singham and, well, the Democrats have done that by telling Americans that law enforcement officers should not be enforcing our laws by removing millions of people that Joe Biden allowed across the border illegally

(A few of last night’s attendees were in Congress on January 6, 2021 when Trump’s thugs attacked the U.S. Capitol.)

How on earth is that a relevant point? You know who else was there? People who know the Democrats’ screeching hysterical lies about “an insurrection” is pure nonsense manufactured out of thin air. Nonsense, by the way, which ruined lives for no reason at all.

Give these America-hating bastards credit. They all stay completely on-script, on-message. There is zero evidence that the protestors at the Capitol that day were “Trump’s thugs” in any way, shape or form. Fine Americans protesting election theft on one single day are in the Left’s fervid imaginations the embodiment of evil, but we’re not supposed to notice that for months in 2020-21 these totalitarian bastards asked all of America to stay away from their old relatives dying alone in nursing homes and be banned from religious services while letting Leftists cause billions in damage “because” an asshole drug addict serial criminal got high and decided to resist arrest in Minneapolis while the Wuhan Fakedemic was playing 24/7 on the Communist News Network.

Trump’s violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries. That is no justification for last night’s attack, of course, but it is part of what he has wrought in America. He has changed the script in Washington.

A quick sop to say, “What? Me? I’m not saying Trump is to blame for all this, except that I am.”

I have to repeat this line: “Trump’s violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries.” What in the actual fuck do liberals think that stupid sentence even means? Really? It is clearly a Democrat dog whistle which only the dumb can hear, while the rest of us scratch our heads. Here’s a fun idea for you, Robert, if you can handle a thought experiment:

1. Criminal non-citizens in this nation illegally should just self-deport, thereby eliminating the chance of conflict with law enforcement.

2. Antifa rioters and dumb ass liberal white women should not drive their cars at ICE agents, again eliminating any chance of harm coming to them from people doing the actual “public’s work.”

3. The Iranian mullahs should not have spent 47 years spreading terror around the world, killing Jews, Americans and their own people to keep their evil grip on power, which would mean the American military would not have to risk their lives in eliminating this evil from the world.

I am assuming those are the groups of people that in Robert’s absurd funhouse mirror of reality are the “victims” of “Trump’s violence.” Are you sensing a pattern? I sure am - all those supposed victims are the very cause of any harm that may have come their way.

It is no longer the hard slog I remember. The drama in Washington is now a chaotic tragedy, most of whose actors — those who make the news and those who report it — live in continuous uncertainty and turmoil.

Ah, memories! Old Boomer Farts longing for the heady days when only smart people like me and Milton Friedman (along with everyone who works for a living) knew how badly the Democrats were fucking up the country!

Yes, Robert, DC is now a chaotic tragedy because of Marxist assholes upset their punch bowl is being taken away and that real patriots and rational people are finally back in charge of the reins of government.

Last admonition from Robert, girls: Don’t wear short skirts and makeup when you go out at night because you might cause yourself to be raped. And you won’t have dozens of Secret Service Agents around to protect you from the rapey consequences of your provocative actions.

Cole Allen did not get too far in his rampage.

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