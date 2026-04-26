Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
6d

I’m an Independent moderate who is socially liberal. I’m pro-choice, pro-gay marriage, pro-gun control, pro-union, pro-affirmative action, pro-environmentalism, pro-public education, and pro-ERA. I deeply admire FDR and Harry S. Truman. I would gladly voted for Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama had I been alive or old enough at the time. I disagree with President Trump on many issues such as the closing of the Department of Education, the dismantling of the U.S. Forest Service, the repealing of LBJ’s 1965 executive order on affirmative action, sending illegal immigrant criminals to dungeons in El Salvador, the way ICE is allowed to operate, etc. All that being said, I totally condemn the assassination attempt made on President Trump and members of his administration last night at the White House Correspondents Dinner! I pray that God will watch over the President, the First Lady, their children, and the members of his administration! Robert Reich should be absolutely ashamed of himself! He sounds like a sociopath in this article.

This is NOT the America the brave men and women of the founding generation like George Washington, John and Abigail Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, Benjamin Franklin, John Jay, Patrick Henry, Molly Pitcher, Paul Revere, Lemuel Cook, Phillis Wheatley, Peter Salem, Salem Poor, and Nathan Hale risked their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to bring into the world. This is NOT the America that the brave men of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment and the 1st Kansas Colored Regiment fought to make better for all Americans. This is NOT the America the doughboys of World War I fought for in France and to in its name, “make the world safe for democracy.” This is NOT the America that the men who charged right into the withering fire of the Germans on D-Day on Omaha and Utah beach fought under the flag of, when they liberated Nazi occupied Europe and ended the Holocaust!

Cole Allen is no better than John Wilkes Booth, Charles J. Guiteau, Leon Czolgosz, and Lee Harvey Oswald. I hope he will be tried, convicted and sentenced to life without parole in prison. He is a crazed individual who sought to kill the President because of his own insane delusions. This man being an educator of our children is the most disturbing part. He must not be allowed anywhere near children ever again! His school needs to move to fire him and condemn his actions immediately! No, this event was not staged to all the critics out there. I wish it had been, but it was not. To be clear, I would feel no different had Cole Allen tried to assassinate Barack Obama or Joe Biden. We can’t tolerate political violence in this country against anyone on either side! Period. End of story.

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Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
6d

But of course it's Trump's fault. It's his fault because he keeps poking the democrat bear. Their time is running out and they're getting desperate. Their lives and the lives of their families, and their careers depend on carrying out their missions. If they fail, they die. Since none of them believes in God, or heaven or hell, what's on earth is all they have to believe in.

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