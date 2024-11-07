Democrats Think We Deplorable Garbage are also Stupid
No reflection for the Left on their failures. Nope! People who voted for Trump "actually" voted against our own interests because we're stupid in addition to being deplorable garbage.
I know by now that Leftists will never change. Why embrace reality when you can live in a cossetted fantasy world that tells you how wonderful you are?
The arrogance of these people never ends. Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue last night:
“Let’s be honest, it was a terrible night last night,” he said.
“It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hu…
