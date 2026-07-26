I am reposting this piece from 8 December 2022 because this colossal scumbag Sam Bankman-Fried is lobbying the Trump Administration for a pardon. While there is no current information suggesting he’ll get one, I thought I’d remind everyone that this product of the Democrat-fundraising machine stole billions of dollars from American investors.

Ponder if you will the supposedly “smart” people that gave these two stoned children billions of dollars with zero due diligence.

If you care at all about justice and a functioning economy, including capital markets the average person can trust, please drop the White House a note to add your voice to the chorus telling the President that this little scumbag Sam should rot in prison for the full 25 years of his sentence.

Share Christopher Messina, Messy Times