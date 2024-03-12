Dean Risheq hates Jews so much he likes it when Americans are murdered by Hamas
Engineer at Telos Corporation which provides cybersecurity services to the U.S. government applauds the murder of an American serving in the IDF.
A wonderful human being and subscriber sent me this tip. Dean Risheq of Fairfax, VA is celebrating the death of an American soldier serving in the IDF. He’s got the usual lies going about Israel “holding Gazans hostage,” when all the IDF is doing is protecting Israel from proven psychopathic murderers who live in Gaza. It’s weird - but consistent - ho…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.