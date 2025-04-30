Join the Dead Sea Guardians!
Oded Rahav lives a vision of a better Israel and world; have a listen to him and then get involved - I dare you not to.
As we say on Wall Street, "Everything before the 'but' is nonsense." Too many people talk in big words about how “important and valuable” something is, but when it comes time to write a check or take an action, they suddenly disappear. My guest and instant friend on 31 March 2025 is the exact opposite of that. There is no “but” in his life – if he belie…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.