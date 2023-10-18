Davis Polk & Wardell is a Principled Institution, Harvard Not So Much.
The President of Harvard still does not condemn her students who cheer for Hamas.
News to Spoiled Brats everywhere: Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences. Some of the awful Jew Haters at Harvard and Columbia are finding that out this week. At least one prominent law firm - Davis Polk & Wardell - has rescinded job offer letters to anyone who expressed support for Hamas at Harvard and other universities. A numbe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.