[Updated note November 2025: This guy has reached out to me multiple times to remove this post, saying he has learned a lot over the intervening time in 2023 when I wrote this. For what it is worth, anyone reading this can take that claim of personal growth and change into account. I have no desire or time to spend on evaluating his claims.]

[People ask me why I play whack-a-mole with every Jew Hating twit that comes across my desk. I call these people out because staying silent cedes public space to this ancient, pointless, dangerous hatred. I must say that all prejudice exists on a spectrum. For Jews, on one side of that spectrum, you’ve got your Hamas, Hezbollah 1930s German National Socialists… you know, committed folks who will when given the opportunity take physical violent action to kill any and every Jew they can. On the other end of the spectrum are ignorant morons, often raised in cultures in which casual Jew Hatred (in the absence of any actual Jewish people) is idiomatic conversational currency. If I had to guess, this guy Danish falls on the latter end of the spectrum. I hope he takes the opportunity to stop being an idiot spewing vile lies about Jews; it’ll certainly improve his employment prospects.]

“I can tell you’re a Jew because of your ears. Every time I look at a white person, I look at their ears. I think it’s important to know if they’re Jewish. You guys are scary people, man.”

“I didn’t know the CEO of my company was fucking Jew, I think.”

Let’s see how much longer that is true. Of course, he may try to get another job - or is he going to check first if the CEO of his next potential company is also “a fucking Jew.”

Don’t worry, Danish. We are adding you to #TheList so if moral people act correctly, you will never be employed again, thereby solving your existential dread of working for or with “scary fucking Jews.”*

* Unlike many of the people who earn a firm, permanent, lifelong place on #TheList, I will give an optimistic hope that Danish and “casual, naive Jew Haters” like him can shake their brains free of ridiculous, bigoted stereotypes and move forward into a future in which they are not irredeemable. It’s up to him which direction he wants to go.

