Crazy Fraudster Rebekah Jones RAN FOR CONGRESS????
And the Democratic National Committee didn't detect her serial lies and crimes???
Sometimes - OK, rarely, OK this is a first - I get something valuable from Twitter. Today I saw someone moaning that Rep. Matt Gaetz of south Florida beat Rebekah Jones, the Democrat candidate. What blew me away was twofold. One, she is not in prison already. Two, she won 40% of the vote!!!
How is that remotely possible?
