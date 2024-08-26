Cows for Abattoirs! Horses for Glue Factories! Queers for Palestine!
Which of those three insane, suicidal fangirl sentiments is taken from objective reality?
Here in one picture is the absolute proof required to condemn the entirety of what is left of the Western education system.
Taken to its logical conclusion, these idiots should just eat a high-speed bullet. Here are examples of what being “queer in Palestine” under Hamas means.
