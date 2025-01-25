Cowardly terrorists use helpless hostages as tools of war; such a "brave resistance" these demons are.
Four more young women are released by the evil Fakestinian terrorists; still no word on the Bibas babies nor any of the other remaining hostages. Has there ever been a more evil people on Earth?
The IDF confirmed that hostages Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy returned to Israeli territory after being transferred from Hamas captivity to the Red Cross on Saturday. It is wonderful that these four are home with their families.
The four female IDF soldiers taken hostage by Hamas had earlier been transferred by the terror org…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.