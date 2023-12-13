Corrupt Officials in Brentwood, MO Using Eminent Domain to Destroy Businesses
All to replace those businesses with another set of buildings proposed by a developer which may eventually result in greater tax receipts. That is the ostensible excuse, anyway.
Three perfectly maintained buildings and businesses are being labeled as “blighted” by the City of Brentwood, Missouri, all so officials can steal their properties to give to someone else.
https://ij.org/case/brentwood-blight/
Many of the businesses that line Manchester Road in Brentwood, Missouri have been serving the community for decades. But now, t…
