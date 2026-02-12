Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

FreedomFighter
9h

The Second Amendment acknowledges our right to keep and bear firearms. It does not contain any conditions, any and, if, or buts. The Supremes have generally reaffirmed our right, but not fully and not always. Governments, from the Feds down to town councils, have been passing "laws" to restrict, tax, permit, etc. ALL these so-called laws are in violation of 2A. Many of these are also in violation of other rights, such as "red flag" laws which allow the authorities to drag you into court and confiscate your weapons without any cause, without due cause and due process. This all part of evil governments attempting to control its citizens.

While I support passage of a "Constitutional Carry" bill, we already have that right as confirmed by the Second Amendment. Even with such a bill, governments will still try to deny your rights.

