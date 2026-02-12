Every American taxpayer should be outraged by this idiocy. It is a waste of our money, a good man’s time and serves zero public policy purpose, unless one considers unaccountable “civil servants” harassing and imprisoning people for no reason a good use of scarce resources.

Rasheed Walker was doing what normal gun owners do when flying - making sure his firearm was in a locked case, unloaded and secured inside checked luggage.

In the People’s Republic of NewYorkistan, however, rational, responsible gun ownership is a felony.

I will give Democrats credit when it is due. They are eternally wrong about pretty much every policy decision, but when they get into power, they unify behind their bad ideas and turn them into law against the American people.

The New Deal

Biden’s Crime Bill

ObamaCare

Dodd-Frank

The Wuhan Fakedemic

They are nothing if not consistent. “Perpetually wrong - never in doubt” should be the Democrats’ motto.

I quote in toto the New York Post’s coverage of this latest outrage.

Green Bay Packers player Rasheed Walker arrested on gun charges at NYC’s LaGuardia Airport: sources By Kyle Schnitzer, Larry Celona, David DeTurris and Anna Young Published Jan. 23, 2026 Green Bay Packers player Rasheed Walker was arrested at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning after he tried to check a bag that contained a handgun and ammunition, prosecutors said. The 25-year-old offensive lineman was taken into custody just before 11 a.m. after telling a Delta Air Lines employee that his luggage contained a locked box holding his 9mm Glock pistol, according to a criminal complaint. Port Authority police were alerted and responded to Terminal C, where they searched his bag and found the firearm and 36 rounds of ammo secured in the locked case. Walker was released on his own recognizance. Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images Rasheed Walker was arrested at LaGuardia on Friday afternoon. Getty Images Walker — who joined the Wisconsin team in May 2022 — was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, told The Post that the firearm was legally licensed in Wisconsin, where Walker plays football. Aidala said the NFL player didn’t realize he couldn’t travel with the gun in New York. “It was in a locked box and he disclosed it to the people at the airport,” Aidala explained. “He told a person from Delta he was traveling with a firearm. He mistakenly thought because he had a licensed firearm and it was in a locked box that he was able to travel with it. We are confident the case will be dismissed.” The seventh round draft pick appeared in Queens County Criminal Court on the gun charge and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on March 19.

Sheer and utter nonsense. What possible public purpose could this idiocy serve?

Many rational politicians - I know! There are a few! - have been calling for a federal law to stop all this absurdity. The Consitution guarantees the right to bear arms by citizens. Period. Yet pure Democrat States do what every Leftist wants to do which is strip citizens of that right. Even after the Supreme Court in 2022 told New York State in no uncertain terms that it was illegal to ban citizens from owning firearms, the folks sitting in Albany decided to ignore that ruling.

Congress must pass and the President must sign a law establishing Constitutional Carry so that honest citizens can preserve their rights to self-defense under the Second Amendment without being harassed by Leftists hell-bent on making sure only criminals are armed.

While Congress grinds its way slowly to a federal law to put a stop to this nonsense, you should take action locally. If you live in a State whose government solons like restricting your rights, tell them to stop doing so and start voting in elected officials who will respect the Constitution and more importantly your rights.

Free people own weapons with which to defend themselves, their families and property; slaves do not.

That has been true since before Hammurabi and remains true today.

Share

Share Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times