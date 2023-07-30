Combat Controller Tom DeSchane Shares his Experience in Special Operations
New Podcast Drop!
Great news, everybody! Great new podcast drop about a fascinating subject as relayed by a deeply experienced professional.
Combat Controller Tom DeSchane Shares his Experience in Special Operations (YouTube)
Combat Controller Tom DeSchane Shares his Experience in Special Operations (Spotify)
Messy Times is focused on making the American military cultu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.