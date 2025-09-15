Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Freedom To Offend
1d

In Toronto we’ve had politicians and professors openly glorify the death of Charlie Kirk, calling him names before his family has even buried him. As usual, the intellectual featherweights throw around the word fascist without the faintest idea what it means. The very fact that we’re even having this discussion tells you something: a man who engaged in free speech and civil debate was murdered in a political assassination—by a liberal.

Now, notice something. I don’t see people on the right claiming that all liberals are going out to buy guns and shoot those they disagree with. Nobody is saying, “One liberal did this, so they’re all like this.” But that’s exactly the move the left pulls every time there’s a shooting, every time there’s a political crime: one person does it, and suddenly the guilt is smeared onto millions of people who had nothing to do with it.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in front of his wife and children, and while his funeral hasn’t even happened, people on the left are mocking him, celebrating, and condemning him—safe in the knowledge that he can’t answer back. That is tasteless, tactless, and indecent. It speaks to the moral debasement of a movement that claims compassion as its calling card.

And before anyone trots out the tired “both sides” excuse: no, Republicans aren’t saints, but I don’t know a single conservative who would cheer the assassination of a member of the Squad if a right-wing lunatic did the same thing. Because there’s a line that decent people do not cross. Celebrating murder is across that line.

This whole episode reminds me of October 7, when 1,200 Israelis were butchered by Hamas, and before the bodies were cold the anti-Israel crowd was already blaming the victims. The same thing is happening here: the corpses are still warm, and instead of mourning or condemning political violence, the left mocks and vilifies the dead.

This is not ultimately a left-right issue. It’s a decency issue. And the hard truth is that in both Canada and the United States, it is the political left—on campuses, in unions, in certain political circles—that pushes censorship, justifies violence against opponents, and even defends terrorist organizations over democracies. The evidence is right here in the response to Kirk’s murder: a complete moral breakdown, laid bare

Author John G. Dyer
1d

Meanwhile, some fool at a dinner party parrots the line about what good will your AR-15 do against f-15 fighter jets. That's when you mention how the North Vietnamese won a war barefooted, while starving.

1 reply by Christopher Messina
