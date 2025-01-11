Catch Me Live on Rumble 10pm ET tonight on the I Came With Fire Podcast
Tune in! It's going to be a rollicking discussion!
Verdict in NY Trump case, LA Wildfires--are they cases of ARSON? What the new Age of American Expansionism means, Cyber Truck Vegas updates, and South Korea building US Navy vessels??
PLUS Special Guests USMC Retired Captain Christopher Kuehne and Christopher Messina, the man who talked Trump into buying Greenland's rare earth mineral rights!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.