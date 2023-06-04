Book Review: The Mountain in the Sea, by Ray Nayler
Can sentient communication happen across physicality's boundaries?
In an oceanic nature preserve owned, controlled and protected by a corporation whose founder is obsessed with artificial intelligence and building sentient beings, a secret long suspected is not only true but turning out to be quite different from how people imagined. We have long known cephalopods to be intelligent, but what precisely do humans - or …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.