Best birthday wishes and love to Avigail Idan on her 5th birthday
Evil Fakestinians murdered her parents on 7 October 2023. After killing her parents in front of her, they took her hostage into the tunnels of Gaza.
The evil scum released this tiny American and Israeli citizen after fifty days.
On this birthday, we send her and her family our love and prayers.
Please also do the same.
Look at this little angel and ponder the demons in human form who would murder her parents in front of her and seize her as a hostage.
Every single death that has occurred since 7 Octob…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.