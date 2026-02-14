A wonderful young woman has been keeping the evil excesses of radical Islamists front and center for English speakers. Here is a piece she wrote about one death among tens of thousands in Iran, all killed by the wonderful “religious” scumbags who rule the country.

Mazelit Airaksinen 19-year old Iranian Diana Bahador had 100,000 followers on Instagram as “Baby Rider.” Despite the Islamic regime’s ban on women riding motorcycles, she would regularly film herself out riding without wearing hijab. The IRGC killed her. She was born in 2006 and quickly rose to fame in her teen years for defying Sharia law in Iran. She was shot twice at a protest, and her body was returned to her family two days later, the Hyrcani Human Rights group reported. A source close to Ms Bahador’s family said officials would only release the body if the family conducted a secret burial and publicly denied she was killed by government forces, Yahoo News reported. Her social media appears to have been taken down; whether that was her family’s choice or the government’s is unknown. May she rest in peace💔

Surely, you think, there should be mass protests in every North American and European city over the murder of a young Muslim woman and 30,000+ of her fellow Iranians? Didn’t George Soros and the Commie-American-Hiding-in-China-Before-7-October scumbag Neville Roy Singham shell out hundreds of millions of dollars to pay morons to march in the streets screaming about a fake “genocide” in Gaza?

Ostensibly, those marching Jew Haters were in the streets protesting the murder of Muslims by a government.

So why are they not in the streets now protesting the murder of Muslims by a government?

I despise the Western Left for their moral cowardice, their insipidity and their never-ending ignorance.

I mourn Diana Bahadour. May her memory be forever a blessing. May vengeance rain down on the evil mullahs who killed her.

Share