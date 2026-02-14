Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Allin's avatar
James Allin
6dEdited

Didn't know about her. She's hot and apparently, that is also a crime in Iran. Though strangely, they allow for certain trans surgeries, which should be a violation of the Quran.

Reply
Share
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
6d

What I would like to know is, when will our enemies be punished?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Messina · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture