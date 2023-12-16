Austin Realtor Taylor Winn Hates Jews and KNOWS the Holocaust was Exaggerated.
Maybe he'll find success in Abstract Expressionism. After all, he is a self-proclaimed world-renowned Shoah Historian and Talmudic Scholar. In his own words, "Have even a clue bro?"
The headline about Taylor being a real estate agent and artist is not fair. Taylor is actually a Holocaust Scholar and Professional Historian. Yup! He’s done some deep research on TikTok and figured out the “numbers are waaaaaaay exaggerated.” He knows because he’s done a “deep dive into Holocaust history.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.