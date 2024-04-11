Aussie Jew Hater calling for the murder of Donald Trump
So many Jew Haters, so hard to keep up... This nitwit refuses to believe what Hamas says about themselves.
I stumbled upon this twit, who refers - negatively, of course - Israelis and Jews as “zios,” which is in keeping with the Aussie habit of shortening every word they come across. This exchange is very telling. I will not give any more undeserved advertising to the Jew Hater who wrote the usual piece utterly ignoring October 7th and focusing on the propa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.