Arnon Zamora's name will forever be a blessing; first through the door to rescue the 4 hostages
CNN labels the rescue of 4 hostages as "hostages RELEASED," as if the evil Gazans had voluntarily let them go.
Communist News Network is so full of crazed Leftwing Jew Haters that the evil bastards who write their chyrons lied about how four hostages came home to their families in Israel. Arnon Zamora was killed breaching the door to rescue the four hostages who came home. The hostages were most assuredly not “released” by the evil Gazan scum holding them. (P…
