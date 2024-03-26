Are "women's groups" and the United Nations going to ask for proof of her rape and torture?
Every single person calling for a ceasefire without demanding the unconditional release of all hostages immediately is a soulless demon hiding in human skin.
A brave Israeli woman has spoken up about being raped in Hamas captivity. Executive Director of the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, Orit Sulitzeanu, speaks to i24NEWS on the first time a released hostage has publicly spoken about their treatment in captivity.
