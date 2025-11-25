In today’s - and every day’s - news, the Democrats spend all their time hating Donald Trump and trying to ruin America. From ANTIFA to the guy who killed Charlie Kirk to everything they say, Democrats spend their time calling for violence and destroying what other, productive Americans work so hard to build. It would be so much better for the nation if they spent their time on encouraging individual freedom and responsibility for each and every citizen, rather than this craziness.

Today’s manufactured fake “crisis” was brought you by Six Democrats. (They are getting more efficient. The last fake crisis over funding the government was brought to you by Seven Democrats failing to vote along with 53 GOP Senators to get to the required 60 votes to approve a budget - a fact the Democrats hoped Americans would be too stupid to grasp.)

This fake crisis - like the last one - was manufactured out of thin air by Democrats.

President Trump reacted to their insane act of subversion with a typically subtle - though legally accurate - reaction to their act of treason by calling for the arrest and punishment of the six offending politicians.

Here is Senator Mark Kelly who wants to take away every law-abiding person’s guns because a deranged liberal Democrat shot at his wife in a shopping mall a few years ago:

If Democrats had not spent the last five or more years arresting people they don’t agree with, including having the FBI tackle a man whose daughter had been raped by a tranny freak in a high school bathroom and who had the non-woke audacity to object to that at a school board meeting, their words might have more impact. Duration of service is irrelevant; treason is treason.

The Democrats baited the easy-to-bait Donald Trump by producing a video telling service personnel to ignore “illegal orders.” Why? Why bother? What would be the purpose of, say, someone making a video admonishing Congressional staffers of something so obvious, like, “Now, remember - if your boss rapes a little child in his office and you walk in on the act, don’t forget to stop the sexual assault and of course don’t forget to call the police.”

The implication being, of course, that the Senator or Representative in question rapes children on taxpayer time.

It’s ridiculous.

It is straight out of a possibly apocryphal story told about Lyndon Johnson who during a campaign wanted a story leaked to the press that his opponent fornicated with pigs. An aide protested, “But no one is going to believe he is having sex with pigs!”

To which LBJ replied, “I know. But I want to hear the son-of-a-bitch deny it.”

wrote a solid piece on this most recent Democrat outrage which I restacked:

This guy hits the nail on the head:

Cynical Publius I’m not sure I’ve ever been angrier at Democrats than I am right now.



As a career Army officer, I take this latest nefarious chicanery from these filthy Congressional Democrat veterans quite personally,



It is loathsome and disgusting. You know, I know, they know and even their brainwashed acolytes know that what they are REALLY doing is encouraging active-duty service members to refuse to follow lawful orders under the guise of pretending the orders are “unlawful.”



What these Democrat filth are doing is encouraging a form of military coup where service members get to decide not to do things they disagree with politically by pretending those otherwise lawful things are “unlawful.”



This is the greatest threat to US internal stability since the last time Democrats started a civil war. A military ruled by politics is no military at all. Instead, it is a group of armed thugs akin to the South American military juntas of the 1970s.



I cannot overstate what an extreme threat this situation is to our nation.



This is a precursor to civil war, initiated and deliberately created by traitorous elected officials hiding behind the honor of the uniform they once wore but now disgraced.



I have never been angrier.

This whole, completely manufactured “crisis” serves to distract Americans from the real issues facing the nation, beginning with our being functionally bankrupt. My sincere hope is that normal Americans send a clear message to Washington that this sort of ridiculousness is not helpful, is not believable and is unbecoming of any American, never mind elected officials and those who once served in uniform and are now abusing that service for such appalling lies.

Vote accordingly. Call your current representatives to tell them to focus on real issues, not divisive madness like this stupid video calling for the military rank and file to disobey orders.

