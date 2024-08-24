Anyone got any news about Noah and Kelly Ann Schaffer?
You know, the married couple found in October 2023 ripping down posters of Israeli children taken hostage by Gazans? Noah's Jewish father fired him after the video appeared. Or did he?
[Below is my original post on 4 November 2023. These evil clowns have managed to keep themselves out of the public eye since then. I’ve got prizes for anyone who can give me some updates on these losers.] I have one to share. Noah is still shown as employed by his daddy’s company.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.