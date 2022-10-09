Anyone citing Wikipedia will be fired for incompetence
The definition of “recession” has not changed for decades. Largely because technical definitions of economic phenomena are dry and boring.
Government gnomes in the bowels of the Commerce Department have been calculating the statistics behind our economic numbers for decades and “recessions” come and go without much excitement. That was true until Magic…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.