Security lines at airports are getting longer. Travelers are depending on their safety from people who are not getting paid to be there and whose paymasters (Congress) don’t care about them.

That is the good news.

SPRING BREAK UNDER SIEGE: Democrats’ Reckless DHS Shutdown is Forcing TSA Officers to Work Without Pay and Holding American Travelers Hostage Release Date: March 17, 2026 Just a few months after they orchestrated the longest shutdown in U.S. history, Democrats are once again hurting the hardworking men and women of the Department of Homeland Security WASHINGTON –– Due to the Democrat-led shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) and other Transportation Security Administration (TSA) roles critical to national safety at our nation’s airports are going without pay for the third time in nearly six months. The undue financial pressure has resulted in increased callouts and agents leaving the force, leading Americans to face at some airports more than three-hour security lines and miss flights. Despite this impact on American travelers, Democrats continue to recklessly keep DHS shut down. “The Democrats’ reckless DHS shutdown is causing TSA officers to go without pay for the third time in nearly six months,” said Lauren Bis, Acting Assistant Secretary. “These political stunts are causing unneeded financial hardship for our TSA officers and their families. Now, 366 TSA officers have left the force. Because of this DHS shutdown, Americans are facing HOURS long waits at airports across the country. Democrats must reopen DHS now.” These headlines only paint a small picture of the extreme impact the shutdown has on American travelers, TSOs, and national security: On Sunday, March 15 and Monday, March 16, callouts spiked over 50% in Houston and over 30% in New Orleans and Atlanta , resulting in fewer officers screening an ever-growing number of travelers.

Callout rates have spiked nationwide, with the highest single-day airport callout rate reaching 55% at Houston Hobby International Airport (HOU) on March 14, 2026.

Attrition has also surged, with 366 TSOs leaving the force. This loss compounds TSA’s ability to meet passenger demand, as each new TSO replacement requires 4-6 months to be trained and certified, leaving critical gaps in staffing. Democrats continue to play political games with the livelihoods of our TSA officers and their families. It’s time for them to end their shutdown and pay our TSA agents. TSA funding must be restored immediately.

For those keeping score, Democrats have managed to win gold, silver and bronze in the Abuse Americans Olympics during this single Administration.

What is the longest government shutdown in history? The last government shutdown 2025 was also the longest in history, lasting 43 days from Oct. 1, 2025, to Nov. 12, 2025. The second-longest shutdown under President Donald Trump’s first term lasted a full 34 days, from Dec. 22, 2018, through Jan. 22, 2019. We are currently third-longest shutdown since 1981, ahead of a 21-day shutdown under then-President Bill Clinton — full and partial shutdowns included. Records technically start in 1981, since before that, there was “no such thing as a government shutdown,” according to Time. Presidents had no cash and simply spent on credit, with federal agencies carrying on work until funding was authorized retroactively.

The bad news is that we are at war with Iran and DHS has primary responsibility for detecting and preventing terror attacks on US soil. Democrats don’t care about that, apparently. Here is a picture of jihadist and Zohran Mamdani-sympathizer throwing a homemade bomb at anti-Zohran protesters outside Gracie Mansion on March 7th.

Guess what he was screaming as he threw the IED? If you guessed, “Allahu Akbar!”, then you are right!

Luckily, this hate-filled Islamist scumbag child of wealthy suburban parents was also incompetent at making an IED, so it did not explode.

Why, you might ask, are Democrats not funding a department focused on homeland security while we are at war with Iran, who has spent 47 years funding terror attacks all over the world and while attacks here at home are happening weekly?

Well, because Democrats don’t like it that the Trump Administration is enforcing laws relating to border security, and DHS oversees ICE who are removing people from our communities who are here illegally.

Those border jumpers are not coincidentally also the people Democrats like voting in American elections.

Something has gone seriously wrong within the Democrat Party ranks. The vast majority of normal Democrat voters have no idea that the Party has been captured ideologically by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) whose party platform calls for the overthrow of the US government and abolition of the Constitution.

Every moral American should pay attention to this nonsense and vote these anti-American clowns out of office forthwith.

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