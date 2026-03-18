Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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Freedom To Offend's avatar
Freedom To Offend
7d

As a Canadian it appears that the democrats have gone way left. The moderate Dem is no more, the bus is being driven by nut jobs like AOC. The average American is closer in spirit to Trump and the dems have lost touch with the public.

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
7d

The underlying problem here is that, due to the persistence of fake news, a large part of the population (almost half?) are clueless about who is actually responsible for the situation. I'll bet that many of those waiting for hours in airport security lines think it's Trump's fault for attacking Iran. And many of those who know about the partial government shutdown think that Trump is at fault with unreasonable demands that the Democrats rightly refuse to cave to. It is hard for people who have a clue about what is going on to understand the thought processes of those who still rely on fake news.

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