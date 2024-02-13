Another Israeli soldier is dead because of the Gazan Government's sheer evil
May Rebecca Henrietta Johanna Baruch's memory be for a blessing as we grieve with her family, friends and nation for one more death caused by the Hamas death cult.
The evil of October 7th continues to spread in ripples. Today we mourn the loss of an IDF reservist, Captain Baruch, who has died as a result of this pointless conflict.
