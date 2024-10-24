Another Evil Gazan Killed, Baruch Hashem!
UNRWA Employee (and commander of other evil scum who murdered people at the Nova Festival on October 7th) Muhammad Abu Attawi got blown to bits by the IDF.
Check out the Face of Evil. He’s dead now. That is wonderful news. I guess the United Nations will have to find a replacement Jew Killer to fill his position.
A Hamas Nukhba Force commander who led the killing and kidnapping of Israelis from a roadside bomb shelter near Kibbutz Re'im on October 7, was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip yesterda…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.