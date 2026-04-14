[Originally published 23 May 2023. It is worth republishing as a constant reminder of how badly mismanaged the US fisc has been and continues to be. For the solution to this insanity, I refer you to Messina’s Federal Budget , published in April 2024.]

I’ll give Lefty Boomers credit for one thing. No matter how frequently and for how long they are wrong about something, they never admit it and plunge forward, continuing to insist we do not live in the objective reality we are in, but “in fact” are in a separate, inverse reality where their false statements are true.

Robert Reich - for those who don’t know - is a Berkeley economist, which should be sufficient information, abused the nation as Clinton’s Secretary of Labor, loathes free people making free decisions in free markets and has, well, generally been wrong about every single prediction he’s ever made.

He of course weighed in gratuitously on the current stupidity of President Biden and the Congress “debating” or “arguing” or “kabuki theatering” about raising the debt limit. Spending way beyond their means - and for the last two decades - way beyond our grandchildren’s means - to fund a psychotically bloated Federal Budget is a bipartisan sport. All these clowns have brought the nation to the sorry fiscal state we find ourselves in. Here is Reich’s inane comment and my swift rebuttal.

No response from Robert, of course. He never replies when I correct his misstatements and general wrongheadedness. I wonder why.

Of course, I got the usual set of responses from the know-nothing chorus. Instead of trying to understand my comment, some fellow by the name of Sam offered this piece of brilliant advice, to which I replied.

Sam The Economics Expert & Baker couldn’t let it go:

True to form for fools who know nothing, instead of reading and responding to my point about the difference between real returns and nominal rates of interest, chuckles offered this:

To which I gave my now-stock reply to ignorant trolls who don’t actually want to have a reasoned discussion, but just like getting a response from the Interwebs:

Is my task a futile one? Should I even bother trying to bring clarity and rationality to folks who poke their heads above the parapet and ask for correction? With our nation beset on all sides by enemies concrete and ideological, I’m inclined to keep up the good fight.

Is it worth the effort? I don’t know. Let me know in the comments.

Hint: the dragons are the money the irresponsible Swamp Creatures have forced our unborn grandchildren to borrow. Damned Boomers.

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