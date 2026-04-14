Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
1d

Sorry, I kind of speed read through this. Did you mention he's a putz?

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
9h

"Tonight, Republican senators lined up to shake Kyrsten Sinema's hand," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday. "Democratic senators should have given her the backs of their hands." --Robert Reich

Mr under-5-feet Reich showing how tough he is by encouraging Democratic Senators to slap Kyrsten Synema. They call it MeToo.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/ex-labor-secretary-reich-sinema-filibuster

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