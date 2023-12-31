Amy Fuller likes plants and hates Jews
"October 7th was the best day of my life" that made her "proud," says Amelia Fuller, graduate of George Mason University.
[I began #TheList series to highlight nasty Jew Haters tromping around America’s college campuses and in our streets. The guiding principle was to amplify the free speech of evil people celebrating Jew Murder and supporting the psychotic death cult Hamas. It is wonderful that many other people and organizations have stepped up to make public the faces…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.