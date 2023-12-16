Amazon engineer Sasha Troufanov held hostage by Hamas; Silence from Jeff Bezos
Corporations face a very complicated problem when it comes to hostage taking of their employees. That said, really, Jeff?
Maybe Bezos can take a break from posing for the paparazzi canoodling what’s her name on his eighty gazillion dollar yacht to spare a word for his kidnapped employee.
I guess he doesn’t want to alienate the 188 Amazon Prime customers in Khan Younis.
Disgusting.
