All Hail The City of London's New Lord Mayor!
Michael Mainelli is 695th in a continuous, distinguished line.
I am delighted that my friend Michael Mainelli is becoming the next Lord Mayor of the City of London. He is to be the 695th Lord Mayor to hold the office. I may be biased, but I think The City and its denizens will be vastly improved over this coming year as he presides in office!
Here is his speech on the occasion of his election.
Speech at Common Ha…
