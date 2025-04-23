Adam Erkan charged in attack on Jewish students at DePaul University
Police still searching for his scumbag co-assailant
No matter how tiring it is, we are going to call to account every single scumbag who thinks it’s a great idea to attack Jews in this country.
Erkan is from New Jersey and is a student at Triton College. He and a pal walked up to two young men who were visibly supporting Israel. After a few brief words, they attacked the two DePaul students.
As per usual …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.