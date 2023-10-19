80% of Jews Murdered by Hamas Tortured First; Groups of Children Burned Alive
Every single asshole marching "for Palestine" in the West shares the blame for this evil.
To every single evil or just plain stupid asshole in the West supporting Hamas and marching "for Palestine:" Keep whining. No one is going to listen, except for the police who will be told to be generous with the wood shampoo and tear gas.
