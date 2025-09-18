[Originally posted on 7 November 2023. Nothing has changed except the evil Fakestinians have proved Mosab right and Western liberals have only grown in their praise and adoration of the Islamist Death Cultists who want to kill us all.]

The son of one of Hamas’s founders spent 27 months in Israeli prisons, while he witnessed Hamas kill hundreds of fellow Muslim prisoners. Every dingbat Leftist Western moron chanting in the streets for Hamas should pay close attention.

These Western Idiots will not listen, but they should.

Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan has spoken to an ex-Hamas insider who became a spy for Israel in the late 1990s. Mosab Hassan Yousef is the eldest son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef. “Since I was a child, I asked my father many questions about Hamas delusions, about their brutality, about their abuse of power, and he always justified their position,” Mosab Hassan Yousef said.

“Then I was imprisoned with Hamas. I spent about 27 months in Israeli prisons where Hamas was torturing their own members … within Israel prisons. They killed and tortured hundreds of prisoners. “This is when I started asking myself the question: what if Hamas becomes the ruler at some point, what will they do to our people?”

Mr Yousef said that when Hamas became the ruler of Gaza, their brutality didn’t surprise him. “This is my message: an ex-Hamas member, as a son of one of Hamas’ founders, enough of this. If we don’t stop them now, the next war is going to be deadlier and only God knows what will happen next if Hamas is not finished as soon as possible,” Mr Yousef said. “They opened the gates of hell on the Palestinian people. “They are willing to actually sacrifice many Palestinian children, the entire Palestinian people and use them as fuel to … achieve their ideological agendas, their religious agendas.”

[18 September 2025] Here in America, colossal Useful Commie Idiot, Self-Hating Jew and American traitor Senator Bernie Sanders has refused to meet with Americans who survived being held hostage under Gaza but is seen here hugging Mahmoud Khalil, a Fakestinian here on a student visa who supports Hamas wholeheartedly. This evil bastard should already have been deported, but the moronic Democrats have spent millions on keeping this evil Jew Hating terrorist here in America, for “reasons” which I simply cannot comprehend.

World War Three is the most bizarre in history because vast numbers of people in the West don’t even know we’re in the middle of fighting it.

