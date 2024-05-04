6 Months Later, American Liberal Silence Remains Deafening
This is an open letter to everyone who posted incessantly about career criminal George Floyd yet has NOTHING to say about murdered and kidnapped Jews.
I wrote this originally on 27 November 2023. Since then, American and European cities and university campuses have erupted in non-stop calls for the eradication of the Jews. Some of the “cleverer” Jew Haters try their hardest to speak in code about “Zionism” and lies about the supposed theft of land from the Fakestinians, so they can “dodge” the accur…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.