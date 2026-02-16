[Originally published 16 November 2023]

While America erupts in the worst exhibition of Jew Hatred since Kristallnacht, those of us screaming Truth into the hurricane of public lies will never stop. They will have to kill me first.

The fresh insanity is exemplified by the deluded scumbag idiots in America tearing down posters of kidnapped and murdered Jewish children, claiming as they do so that these children don’t exist and it’s all propaganda and lies created by the Ever-Brilliant, Ever-Devious, JEWS. Yup - not only have the evil scum stuck to the craziness that October 7th was “justified,” but there is now a growing splinter “narrative” - meaning lies - that holds that even if October 7th was justified, it actually didn’t happen.

Yanai and Liel were killed on October 7th. Yanai’s little body was found shortly thereafter. Due to what the “brave resistance fighters of Hamas” did to little Liel, it took 38 days to determine that what they found were her remains, which were so minimal in substance that her family had a funeral using her toys.

To every evil Jew Hater marching in American and European streets: Enjoy your juvenile temper tantrum. You have always been useless parasites who create nothing but hate. WWIII is here and one of its dimensions will be a very active “home front.” You will never work for a respectable company for the rest of your useless lives. You will be deprived of the “public benefits” a kind if naive voting public has heretofore granted your parasitic, value-detractive asses. You will be deported from countries you are not native to.

This bullshit ends now. It took just 78% of a century for rampant Jew Hatred to come roaring to public life after WWII ended and the Holocaust was documented for the world to see. Every single person that supports or is active in this new round of Jew Hatred will have their identities made public and their lives ruined. We’re just dusting off the Joe McCarthy Playbook which worked a treat in ridding America of Communists last century.

Rich Leftist scumbags fomenting hate and doing nothing but spreading Marxist lies will have to be dealt with differently. The Sackler family went from high society and splashing their name across art galleries to pariah status, once the world found out they were making their money from opioid addiction and thousands of deaths of Americans hooked on their product.

Similarly, Commie America-Haters like Neville Roy Singham and his wife Jody Evans are using millions of dollars he made as a capitalist in the American free market system to push Chinese Communism, Marxist totalitarianism and Jew Hatred on America. These assholes paid for a “protest march” against Israel on October 8th in New York.

That fascinating timing deserves Federal investigation. Most of the world was still absorbing the reports from Israel about the horrible massacre on October 7th, but their evil organization The People’s Forum held a rally complete with professionally printed signs on October 8th, with the backing of the Party for Socialism and Liberation along with six other like-minded Jew-Hating organizations.

When did they know about the massacre of October 7th? Did they know about it on October 6th? Questions worth asking.

Since 2017, Singham has been the main funder of The People’s Forum, which has co-organized at least four protests after 1,400 innocent Israelis were slaughtered by Hamas on October 7. One rally, in Times Square, happened on October 8 before Israel had even counted its dead. Based in Midtown Manhattan, The People’s Forum calls itself a “movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad.” But a review of public disclosure forms show that multimillionaire Singham and his wife Evans have donated over $20.4 million to The People’s Forum from 2017 to 2022 through a series of shell organizations and donor advisory groups—accounting for nearly all of the group’s funding.

Asshole Jew Hater Singham lives in Shanghai and collaborates with the Chinese Communist Party to spread lies in America. This asshole somehow knew about the slaughter of Jews on October 7th in Israel with sufficient time to organize a “protest against Israel” not even 24 hours later in Times Square, a fact I hope makes the US government take a stronger interest in this shithead.

So there we have a brief snippet of this war we are in for the soul of Western Civilization and against the renewed attempt - suddenly out in the open for all to see - of Jew Hating cadres calling for the complete annihilation of the Jewish people.

Two precious children murdered by barbarians are now celebrated by the likes of this fuckhead Singham and his evil wife Evans. Not content with celebrating the murders of Yanai and Liel, they and evil assholes like them are spending millions to get more Jew Haters marching in the streets, physically attacking Jews right here in America, with one already killed, attacking DNC Headquarters in DC, attempting to scale the fence of the White House.

Amazingly, none of those people are yet sitting in the DC jails alongside the exuberant Americans exercising their First Amendment rights on 6 January 2021.

Wake up, America, before it’s too late.

