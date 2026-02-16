Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

FreedomFighter
4d

May the memories of these two precious children forever be a blessing.

Meanwhile, almost 2 and a half years later, there is temporary peace in Israel. The protests for the "Palestinians" have stopped, but the anti-Semitism continues unabated. The paid protestors are now in action against ICE, thanks to the continued financial support of Singham, Soros and other wealthy Jew and America haters.

Congress talks, but does nothing. When will our government stop these rich bastards from causing chaos and trying to destroy civilization?

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
4dEdited

tragic....an' clearly indicates that forces inimical ta Israel KNEW in advance 10/7 bloody massacre wuz gonna happen--tshirts & banners printed etc.

SO....how is it that Israel's blamed fer plannin' this horrific pogrom "upon itself" ta gain sympathy? Singham & likely Soros too KNEW an' still Israel's blamed fer plannin' her own self-destruction?

Bibi was "allowed" ta sleep in.... CLEARLY he wuzn't in onnit an' I read that in the weeks prior he wuz told that all wuz secure... right...

We DO know that the Nova site moved closer....

We DO know that "scouts" gotta night off AND that soldiers told ta stand down/do nuttin' fer a good 9 hours....

We DO know all prior warnin's were intentionally ignored

This duz not sound an alarm fer an "inside job" so much as inside SABOTAGE! Mutiny!

Wuz it Ronen Bar & Qatar? CCP & SingHams (the two singin' hams...)

Soros aka Tsuris?

SOUNDS to me that "sumbuddy" on the outside like Singham & maybe Soros too--out ta HARM Israel (not ta gain sympathy) collaborated with rotten folks on the inside wantin' ta oust the Likud an' tarnish Bibi's rep fer good...

This clearly wuz not a "mistakes were made" screw up--'twas a planned bloody massacre (inside & out) an' instead of lookin' fer "errors" they need ta look fer "traitors"... hang 'em high too...

